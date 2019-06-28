Warriors' Draymond Green bought Andre Iguodala's new book in an airport originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Draymond Green is getting on a plane and going on a long trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, what better way to pass the time than to buy a good book and read it on the flight?

That's exactly what the Warriors All-Star forward did Thursday night.

That's right. Draymond bought teammate Andre Iguodala's new book, "The Sixth Man," in an airport.

This isn't the first time the Warriors have had some fun at Iguodala's expense in an airport.

After the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, DeMarcus Cousins and Iguodala were pushed the team plane in wheelchairs.

Cousins documented it on his Instagram Story.

[RELATED: Iguodala clarifies comment on injury]

Anyway, no word yet on where Draymond is headed, but hopefully he has enough time to get through Iguodala's entire book.