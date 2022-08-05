Warriors' Draymond delivers great analogy comparing 2017 squad to 1998 Bulls

Draymond's perfect analogy comparing 2017 Warriors, 1998 Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The conversation on who would win between the 1998 Chicago Bulls and 2017 Warriors rages on.

On Thursday's episode of the "Draymond Green Show," Draymond Green used an apt internet analogy when comparing the two.

"Can you compare AOL to high-speed internet of today?" Green asked Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

"No chance," Kuzma replied.

"Was AOL great when we used it?" Green asked again.

"Amazing," Kuzma said.

"So just because the internet great doesn't mean AOL wasn't great when it was being used. Why in the f**k can't we do that with basketball?" Green asked emphatically.

Ultimately, Draymond's point is that when fans throw out these hypothetical matchups, the style of play is rarely considered. Hence why, the Warriors forward believes these types of conversations are "dumb."

He continued to say that pundits don't have to minimize a specific player's greatness when comparing them to other great players.

That was the point he was trying to make when he tweeted out that the 2017 Warriors would handily beat the 1998 Bulls, thus sparking the discourse.

There's no way to know who will win in that matchup for obvious reasons. Basketball will keep evolving, and these types of conversations will continue perpetually.

However, it's always fun to speculate who might win, even at the expense of some internet providers.

