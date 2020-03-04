Warriors draft target Anthony Edwards negatively compared to Andrew Wiggins

Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to several mock drafts.

John Hollinger of The Athletic just did a deep dive on Edwards' game. And let's just say that the former Memphis Grizzlies executive didn't exactly cast Edwards and Wiggins in a positive light.

Here are a couple of excerpts:

Between the highlight plays there are long stretches of bizarre indifference – the sort of stuff that drives people crazy when they watch Andrew Wiggins or Jeff Green.

Poor feel, poor motor and an over-reliance on power and athleticism to bail them out. (Victor) Oladipo took four years to push out of that group; Wiggins and (Shabazz) Muhammad, in particular, provide worrying counter examples.

While a Wiggins-type outcome would be disappointing, it's not preordained ...

Sheesh.

Yes, Wiggins did not live up to "superstar expectations" with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But as Golden State coach Steve Kerr said about a month ago:

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: "Minnesota needed him to be a star. And we're not asking him to be a star. We're asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 7, 2020

The reality -- fair or not -- is that you're expected to be a franchise pillar for a decade if you're selected No. 1 overall. You're supposed to lead your franchise to the NBA Finals.

If Edwards ends up being the top choice, he will face added pressure and scrutiny. But will that be the case if it's the Warriors who draft him?

Usually, top picks are thrust into rebuilding situations with franchises not accustomed to winning. Those won't be the circumstances for Edwards if he ends up calling Chase Center his home arena next season.

We're certainly getting ahead of ourselves as the draft still is nearly four months away, and the Warriors' front office might not be interested in Edwards whatsoever.

The point of this exercise simply was to let you know that smart people are comparing Edwards to Wiggins, and that probably is of interest to you if you are a Warriors fan.

