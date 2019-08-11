Warriors' draft picks dance, show off new jerseys at NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

These guys are going to have some fun.

As the NBA's newest pool of rookies descends on New Jersey on Sunday for the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot, the Warriors had a pair of draftees in Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall who took full advantage of their time on the east coast.

Poole and Paschall donned the Warriors' new Icon Edition blue uniform as they did photoshoots for trading cards and other NBA promotional materials.

Fans will get their first chance to see the uniforms in action when the Dubs host the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 5 in the team's preseason opener at Chase Center.

