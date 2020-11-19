Warriors draft Nico Mannion: Three reasons to love second-round pick

Three reasons to love Warriors' second-round pick Mannion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have had a lot of success over the last dozen years drafting sons of NBA players (see: Curry, Steph and Thompson, Klay).

So Golden State dipped their toes in that pool again Wednesday night when they drafted former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion with the No. 48 pick in the second round.

But there's added twist to this father-son NBA duo.

Nico's dad, Pace Mannion, was drafted by the Warriors with the No. 43 overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft.

48th pick in 2020 -> 43rd pick in 1983



Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/n3AR3XhjNf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020

Nico Mannion is the 48th overall pick to the Golden State Warriors.



His father, Pace, was the 43rd overall pick by the Warriors in the 1983 Draft. pic.twitter.com/hvkGlMDr8S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2020

Pace Mannion, a small forward, played just one season with the Warriors, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 57 games in 1983-84.

The younger Mannion already has a connection to Curry and the Warriors.

Mannion attended Curry's SC30 Select Camp in 2018 and dominated the competition.

Interestingly, Mannion isn't the only Warriors draft pick with ties to Curry's camp. James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick, also attended the 2018 camp.

Story continues

While Mannion was projected by some experts to go late in the first round, he fell to the middle of the second round, and that could be a big win for the Warriors.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears believes Mannion is a steal for Golden State.

Wow, steal of a draft pick for the Warriors in Nico Mannion. His dad is also a former Warriors guard. Two sons of former NBA fathers have been selected in Mannion and Cole Anthony. Kenyon Martin, Jr., and Brendan Bailey still available in the #2020NBADraft. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Nico Mannion had an impressive freshman season at Arizona pic.twitter.com/oW1BizRy5C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2020

Mannion, at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, will get a chance to develop under the tutelage of Curry and could play right away for the Warriors this season.