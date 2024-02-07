Warriors don’t have a ‘needle-moving’ deal lined up: Report

After a difficult first half of the NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly searching for ways to upgrade their roster. Of course, that is easier said than done, considering the Warriors have multiple future first-ballot Hall of Fame talents on the team. As such, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has likely had a long and arduous process in trying to identify players that could make an immediate impact in Golden State.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, who was speaking on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” the Warriors currently don’t have a needle-moving deal lined up ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.

“From what I’m told, there’s no mandate from Joe Lacob and the front office to shed salary,” Charania said. “…I think for the Warriors right now, it’s a lot of wait and see…As of right now, they just don’t have anything on the table that really moves the needle.”

At this time of year, trade discussions can move fast in the NBA. Golden State could have a breakthrough in negotiations with other teams around the league that would allow them to make a move and upgrade their current rotation.

"The Mavericks and Pacers are two teams, I'm told, that are expressing interest in [Andrew] Wiggins."@ShamsCharania updates on the the Warriors trade deadline plans. pic.twitter.com/XfkOHNW4XP — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 5, 2024

However, the Warriors have looked vastly improved since Steve Kerr implemented his new-look frontcourt, with Andrew Wiggins also showing signs of snapping out of his slump. As such, the front office could choose to stand pat at the trade deadline and re-evaluate the current roster during the summer.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire