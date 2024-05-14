Warriors dominate Whitley County, split Don Franklin Showcase

May 13—The Southwestern Warriors had three games over the course of two days on Friday and Saturday, managing to win two out of their three in fairly strong fashion.

In a game on the road against Whitley County, the Warriors' bats were on fire in a 17-7 win over the Lady Colonels in six innings. Kylie Dalton and Abigail Whitescarver each had four RBI's in the win, with Arabella Lowery adding two RBI's. Chloe Carroll and Lexi Martin each added one RBI apiece. Arabella Lowery, Zoie Lowery, Macie Gwin, Carroll, Dalton and Whitescarver each had a double in the game. Brynn Troxell and Carroll each had three stolen bases, with Whitescarver and Dalton each adding one. Jordyn McDonald earned the win on the mound, going the full six innings and allowing seven runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. Whitley County was led by senior Amber Brown with three RBI's.

In their first game in their Don Franklin Showcase, the Warriors took on Casey County and despite having a 4-0 lead after three innings, ended up falling to the Lady Rebels 9-6. Whitescarver led the way with two RBI's, with Zoie Lowery, Arabella Lowery and Martin each adding one RBI. Carroll and Dalton each had two stolen bases, with Whitescarver, McDonald and Danielle Taylor adding one apiece. Whitescarver earned the loss on the mound, going five innings while allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Jayla Singleton pitched two innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk. Casey County was led by freshman Harmony Meece with five RBI's and a home run.

The Warriors were able to bounce back in their second game, as they downed Clinton County 7-3 in a five-inning contest. Troxell had three RBI's and a home run to lead them in the win, with Whitescarver and Zoie Lowery adding two RBI's each. McDonald had two stolen bases in the game. Singleton earned the win on the mound, pitching all five innings while allowing three runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Southwestern sits at 21-9 heading into the final week of the regular season and will have three straight games on the road, beginning with Lincoln County on Monday evening.

