Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins brings turkeys, smiles to Oakland neighborhood

Negativity has swirled around the Warriors for the past week, so it's time for some positive news.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins, who visited the Lower Bottoms neighborhood in Oakland on Tuesday to give Thanksgiving turkeys to local families.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, we'll just let you check out the smiles on these faces.

Say what you will about Boogie, but he's always been community-minded, dating to his start with the Kings.

The Warriors hope Cousins can be on the court by January, where he'll likely bring more smiles on the court with thunderous dunks and authoritative rebounds. Until then, though, it's great to see him helping the community.


