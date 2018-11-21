Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins brings turkeys, smiles to Oakland neighborhood originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Negativity has swirled around the Warriors for the past week, so it's time for some positive news.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins, who visited the Lower Bottoms neighborhood in Oakland on Tuesday to give Thanksgiving turkeys to local families.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, we'll just let you check out the smiles on these faces.

.@boogiecousins hooked up some local families by donating hundreds of turkeys with the help of @Lucky 🤗#SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/iKyZzPkaEH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 20, 2018

Boogie out in the Lower Bottoms giving back to the community for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/OxAPoEj2mY — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 20, 2018

Say what you will about Boogie, but he's always been community-minded, dating to his start with the Kings.

The Warriors hope Cousins can be on the court by January, where he'll likely bring more smiles on the court with thunderous dunks and authoritative rebounds. Until then, though, it's great to see him helping the community.



