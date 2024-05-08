Warriors defeat Wolverines, advance in D-II softball tournament

May 8—Staff Report

CHESTERLAND — Edgewood scored runs in six of the seven innings it batted during a 10-6 Division II sectional softball tournament win over West Geauga on Tuesday afternoon at WG.

The win improved the Warriors to 13-3.

They advanced them to a Division II sectional final at No. 7 West Branch at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Edgewood, the 13th seed in the sectional-district tournament, notched 13 hits, paced

by Makenna Vencill with three.

Natalie Ianetta and Faith Vencill contributed two hits each.

Faith Vencill belted a

triple, while Addison Lamson and Avery Vencill each posted a double.

Makenna Rhodes and Faith Vencill each registered two RBIs.

"I feel the girls came out aggressive at the plate and put some balls in play," Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. "We had good approaches at the plate and had good at-bats."

Lucianna Paolillo pitched all seven innings for the win.

She allowed six earned runs on 14 hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

"Our pitching and catching was awesome," Vencill said. "Our defense had a bend but don't break and don't break mentality and we made some plays. when we had to.

It was a total team win."

The Warriors return to the field today to play Kirtland at home.

Crestwood 11, Conneaut 1 (6 innings)

CONNEAUT — Bella Hunter limited the Spartans to three hits during a Division II sectional first-round win.

Hunter walked two and struck out nine in going all six innings for the win.

Crestwood recorded 10 hits, led by Katilyn Huffman with three.

Hunter and Grace Harper also belted

home runs for the Red Devils.

D-III

PV 14, Kirtland 4 (5 innings)

ANDOVER — The Lakers rolled to a first-round sectional tournament win on Tuesday at PVHS.

PV (18-2) tallied runs in each of the five innings its batted, including scoring five in the second.

For the Lakers, Macie Payne had three hits, while Allison Clark, McKenna Jordan, Kylie Luke and Nataleigh Haines chipped in with two each.

Luke hit a triple. Haines, with two, Jordan and Payne each added doubles.

Saige Payne worked the first four innings

to secure the pitching win.

She allowed one earned run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

PV is slated to host Conneaut in a regular-season game today, then host Rootstown for a Division III sectional final contest at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lakers are seventh in their sectional-district, while Rootstown checks in 10th.