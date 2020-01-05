Warriors' D'Angelo Russell unveils apparent signature Way of Wade shoe

A little over a month after signing with Li-Ning's Way of Wade shoe brand, D'Angelo Russell appears to have his own signature shoe.

The Warriors guard posted a video of him admiring two pairs of Way of Wade sneakers (H/T Let's Go Warriors), with both featuring the phrase "...Loading" -- in reference to his social-media handles.

The namesake of Way of Wade, of course, is Dwyane Wade, who said in November that it was a "no-brainer" to sign Russell to the sneaker brand. Wade said at the time he was "excited to pass the torch to" Russell, and the Miami Heat legend backed that up with three pieces of art literally saying as much on his Instagram story on Friday night. Below is what all three images look like next to one another.

Russell and Wade

Image: Instagram/Dwyane Wade (@dwyanewade)

The Warriors acquired Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets this summer when Kevin Durant opted to go east at the onset of free agency. With superstar guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured, Russell is averaging career highs in points (23.2), field-goal attempts (18.8) and free-throw attempts (4.7) per game, and he currently has a career-high 32.4 percent usage rate.

Russell's name has been in trade rumors ever since the Warriors acquired him, but he made it clear he wants Golden State to be his home for at least three years. For now, though, his signature shoe will be in the Warriors' colors.

