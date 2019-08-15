Warriors' D'Angelo Russell seen working out with NBA legend Steve Nash

If you want to be the best, you have to compete and learn from the best -- right?

When it comes to the Warriors, they have a secret weapon in Steve Nash. He's not playing anymore, although we wish he was. The NBA legend currently is employed by the organization as a Player Development Coach after being hired in September of 2015, and he's already putting in work with newly acquired guard D'Angelo Russell.

The two recently were spotted in the gym:

Russell posted the photo on his Instagram story with the text: "Got better today."

He's getting tips from a Hall of Famer, eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP. Not a bad guy to learn a thing or two from. And he's in great shape.

Russell was acquired from the Nets at the end of June in the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn. And it appears he's not wasting any time getting to work.

