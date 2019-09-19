D'Angelo Russell wants that (International) Smoke.

The 23-year-old All-Star guard was dealt to the Warriors in the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets on the first day of NBA free agency, and he has been open about how thrilled he is to call the Bay is home.

Russell already is making himself home in San Francisco, as he posted a photo to his Instagram story Wednesday that showed him dining at Ayesha Curry's restaurant, "International Smoke," in San Francisco.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

D'Angelo Russell getting his grub on at Ayesha Curry's restaurant in SF. pic.twitter.com/Y8Lke0rtLQ — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) September 19, 2019

D-Lo just making himself one of the guys.

[RELATED: Steph fires back at KD after criticism of Warriors offense]

Steph Curry is excited to watch his new teammate go to work as the Warriors work to reinvent themselves in a post-KD world.

Curry, Russell and Draymond Green will be tasked with carrying a heavy load for the Warriors as Klay Thompson works his way back from a torn ACL. Once Klay returns, though, the Dubs will have a backcourt with video-game-like firepower.

Then, they can all chow down at Ayesha's restaurant after putting on a show for the Chase Center faithful.

Warriors' D'Angelo Russell ate at Ayesha Curry's restaurant and loved it originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area