How Warriors' Damion Lee is using hiatus to prepare for life after NBA

Warriors guard Damion Lee -- like every other NBA player right now -- has a lot of free time on his hands.

During a Tuesday morning radio appearance on KNBR 680, the 27-year-old acknowledged that he is learning how to play the piano.

He also is spending a decent chunk of the day playing video games (Call of Duty specifically). Anything else to pass the time?

"Even trying to learn a little bit about stocks and the tech world," Lee told Greg Papa and John Lund. "Just trying to find ways that I can help myself outside the basketball court, knowing that no matter when the game ends, there could be another pathway that I could try to set myself up for meeting and connecting with other people."

Smart. Very smart.

Perhaps Lee has been able to touch base with former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who has amassed quite the portfolio as an investor and is very entrenched in Silicon Valley.

What about basketball-wise? What is Lee able to do to stay sharp and in shape?

"The main thing really is just strength and conditioning, and a little fitness and cardio," he said. "Using some free weights and finding ways to do exercises. Besides that -- just doing some jump rope, riding the bike around town and doing some dribbling drills."

