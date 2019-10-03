Warriors' Damion Lee sick of Steph Curry family questions, wants respect

Warriors guard Damion Lee is tired of all the questions that come his way related to the fact he is married to Sydel Curry.

You see, Sydel's older brother is Wardell Stephen Curry II, a.k.a Steph Curry.

"At the end of the day, my name is Damion Lee," the soon-to-be-27-year-old said after Thursday's practice. "It doesn't matter who I'm married to. I played basketball before I've been married to who I am.

"I want people to respect that. I work hard for this s--t. At the end of the day, I've battled. I've battled. I'm battle-tested. Going through a broken hand, two ACLs.

"I've gone through a lot of s--t during my career to get me to this point. And I don't want anyone in the media to disrespect me, disrespect my family, disrespect the front office here in Golden State for believing in me, for knowing my abilities."

Lee -- who was on a two-way contract last season -- appeared in 32 games with Golden State, averaging 4.9 points on 39.7 percent shooting from deep.

He averaged 20.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over 24 appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

It seemed like Lee had done enough to earn a full-time NBA contract in free agency, but nobody -- including the Warriors -- offered even the minimum.

So Lee once again is on a two-way deal with Golden State this season. If and when he makes contributions to both teams, he doesn't want anybody to mention that he's a part of the Curry family.

"I just want to lay that out on the line right now that going forward this year, there's no family questions," Lee reiterated. "When I'm here in between the lines -- my 9-to-5, this is my job -- I'm thankful, I'm blessed, I'm healthy, I love my family.

"Everybody knows I don't have any beef with the media ... no family, there's nothing of that sort because I worked hard to get to the spot that I am."

Yes he did.

