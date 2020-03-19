Warriors' Damion Lee shows off new talent during coronavirus stoppage

Damion Lee absolutely has transformed his basketball image this season, going from an undrafted two-way player to starting 36 games for the Warriors, earning himself a three-year contract to remain in Golden State.

But with the NBA season suspended as a result of the coronavirus, most players have self-quarantined and are not allowed to practice with anyone else.

Not a bad time to hone a new talent, as Lee demonstrated via Instagram on Tuesday.

Everyone has a different way of passing the time. His brother-in-law and teammate Steph Curry, for example, has been watching his own highlights while the season remains on hiatus.

