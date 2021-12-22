Warriors' Damion Lee added to COVID protocol, out vs. Grizzlies

Warriors' Lee joins Poole, Wiggins in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have a third player in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Guard Damion Lee has been placed in the protocol and will miss Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, per the NBA's official injury report. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole already are in protocol and are out vs. the Grizzlies.

In addition, Andre Iguodala has knee swelling and also will miss Thursday's contest.

Lee, 29, had a bout with COVID-19 in April that ended his 2020-21 season. In 25 games this season, he is averaging 8.4 points in 21 minutes per game. Lee started in Poole's place for the Warriors in Monday's win over the Sacramento Kings and scored 18 points.

Lee is eligible to return to the Warriors after he receives two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

