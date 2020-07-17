The Warriors still have some roster tinkering to do before officially restarting their dynasty next season.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will occupy four-fifths of the starting five. Kevon Looney, Marquese Chriss, Eric Paschall and Jordan Poole are expected to play key reserve roles. The Warriors also will have a top-five draft pick coming in and have a $17.2 million trade exception to use to add another veteran piece. But one of the Warriors' top offseason priorities will be filling the backup point guard role behind Steph Curry, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday.

During the Warriors' previous dynastic run, Shaun Livingston mainly occupied the role behind Curry, with Andre Iguodala also handling some of the lead guard duties. But with Livingston enjoying the retired life and Iguodala in Miami, Steve Kerr needs to find a quality backup guard to both spell Curry and play alongside him.

Slater noted Michael Carter-Williams could be an option for the Warriors as they look to fill that void. But who else could be in the mix?

Warriors could target these six backup point guards in offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area