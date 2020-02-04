What Warriors could acquire by trading their assets at NBA deadline

The Warriors enter the first week of February in a unique territory as the trade deadline looms. In previous years, championship maintenance took priority over deadline improvement. Now, in a year of transition, the team enters the latest deadline as sellers.

At the moment, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks and D'Angelo Russell -- the team's three biggest assets -- have been in daily rumors. The latest on the mill is Russell, whom the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly are locked in on acquiring.

The latest reported proposal involves a four-team trade offer that would send Timberwolves forward Robert Covington to Houston and Rockets big man Clint Capela to Atlanta in exchange for picks that could be used to lure Russell's services.

The pursuit makes sense for Minnesota. Russell and Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns are longtime friends who flirted the idea of playing with each other before their respective careers are over. Minnesota even pursued Russell in last summer's free agency period before the guard signed a max deal with Golden State.

However, the timing doesn't make sense for Golden State.

The Warriors signed Russell, in part, to see how he fits alongside Steph Curry. With Curry's early-season injury, the pair have only played four games together, complicating any evaluation of the 23-year old guard. Additionally, Golden State's lottery-bound season will have more clarity when the team finds out their draft position in May. With a pick in possession, the Warriors can analyze Minnesota's offer in possession of another asset.

While Russell's departure isn't imminent, the futures Robinson and Burks are a bit uncertain. Robinson is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 12.9 points on 40 percent from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Burks has become a dependable scorer for the Warriors, showing promise as a potential contributor for a playoff team.

Let's analyze what the Warriors could get in a deal for each asset.

Deal for Russell

For much of the season, the Timberwolves have been in pursuit of Russell. Their latest pitch reportedly involves Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins. Because of the matching salaries, the swap will be easy. But the Warriors will presumably want more from Minnesota, considering Russell is a 23-year old guard is averaging career-high 23.8 points, including a 52-point performance against the Wolves in November.

Also, the Wolves currently have a first-round pick in 2020, 2021, and 2023 at their disposal, which would allow the Warriors to stack its team for years to come.

As for Wiggins, the guard has been criticized by NBA observers as a player who can get lost in a game. Nonetheless, he is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds this season. Wiggins could also benefit from Golden State's culture and be a dependable third option behind Curry and Klay Thompson.

Robinson/Burks

Six months ago, the tandem came to Golden State in hopes of revitalizing their respective careers. Now, as the deadline looms, both may have done so well enough to be shipped out of town.

Over his last 20 appearances, Burks is averaging 16.5 points, while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. But his value has come off the bench, where he has become a dependable scorer.

Meanwhile, Robinson has become Golden State's most consistent player, shooting 48 percent from the field.

However, both player's contracts could pose a conundrum for compensation. Each is on one-year deals, with Robinson owning a player option, essentially making them three-month rentals for any team acquiring them. With that in mind, a high second-round pick seems feasible for each player and first-round pick looking like a stretch.

