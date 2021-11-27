Warriors' 'controlled chaos' putting NBA on notice in dominant start

'Controlled chaos' of Warriors' attack puts NBA on notice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chauncey Billups might have given the Warriors their most apt description of the season after Friday night's 118-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

The Trail Blazers' head coach described how the Warriors have been succeeding amid what he coined "controlled chaos" on the way to a 17-2 start.

"It's just constant motion and you have everybody on the team that they not only know who they are and know their role, they embrace that," Billups said postgame. "Then you've got championship pedigree there, you've got one of the best players of all time in Steph (Steph Curry) and great coaching in Steve (Steve Kerr) and I said this before the game, but (Draymond Green) Draymond's impact on the culture, it gets overlooked sometimes.

"They've just got great leadership, so sometimes it looks like controlled chaos, but there's a method to every single madness they run, and they just do a great job. It's beautiful to watch them play."

The chaos certainly has been under control, as the Warriors have the most points per game (114.5), fewest points allowed per game (100.9), defensive rating (100.5) and net rating (plus-13.5). In fact, the Warriors' net rating is nearly five points better than the next-closest team.

No team in the league has a higher true shooting percentage (.598) or dishes out more assists per game (29.5) than the Warriors.

In Friday night's win, the Warriors got 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Steph, who is the clear frontrunner for MVP at this stage of the year.

Curry's brilliance is unsurprising to anyone who has watched Warriors basketball during his tenure in the Bay Area, but there have been some unusual aspects of the Warriors' strong start.

For one, a team lacking much height across the board has the NBA's best defensive rebounding rate. Rebounding has been an issue in years past, especially come playoff time. In 2021-22, however, that appears to not only be far from a concern, but in fact a strength.

The Warriors also have been throwing down highlight-reel dunks at a higher rate than fans have seen in several years. Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins all have delivered viral moments with their acrobatic finishes above the rim.

PUT GP2 IN THE DUNK CONTEST pic.twitter.com/5g5v0Ww5Mg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2021

Even the Warriors' arena itself, Chase Center, has begun to resemble the piercing volume of Oracle Arena when the team was at its peak.

There still is plenty of basketball left to be played, but no one has been able to mitigate the chaotic attack the Warriors are delivering at both ends of the court this season.

