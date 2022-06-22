Warriors consider it ‘big priority’ to sign Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole to extensions

Mark Medina: Bob Myers calls it a “big priority” on securing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions: Myers: “We’ll make a big effort to keep those guys.” Myers mentioned neither player has an extension deadline, but mindful that players may want that before season starts

GM Bob Myers says the organization would love to keep this group together – including Poole, Wiggins, GPII, OPJ, & Looney. He says free agency can be tricky and there’s not a limitless budget, but they’ll make the effort all those guys were key. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 2:24 PM

Myers says it will be a priority to extend Andrew Wiggins’ and Jordan Poole’s contracts. But he understands it may not happen right away with Poole’s deadline not until October and Wiggins not having one. – 2:13 PM

Bob Myers calls it a “big priority” on securing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions: Myers: “We’ll make a big effort to keep those guys.” Myers mentioned neither player has an extension deadline, but mindful that players may want that before season starts – 2:09 PM

In addition to Poole, Golden State is expected to discuss an extension with Wiggins this summer. His tremendous play during the postseason — he was arguably the team’s best player not named Curry — has made him a vital retention candidate. But given that Wiggins is fresh off his first All-Star selection and a memorable showing in the Finals, he figures to ask for nothing less than the max. Giving him three or four more years beyond next season at around $37 million annually would have huge luxury-tax implications for the Warriors. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 21, 2022

CJ Holmes: Andrew Wiggins on Kenny Atkinson’s return: “He gave up a head coaching job to come back and be a part of this thing we got here. It’s amazing. It shows that all we got here is a bunch of people that want to win, that are on the same page. And we’re looking forward to the future.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / June 18, 2022

Monte Poole: Andrew Wiggins, on possible extension w/Warriors: ‘I would love to stay here. This is top-notch. The way they treat their players, the way they treat your family. We’re all 1 big family. A lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it. I would love to stay here’ -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / June 18, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Important to note: Jordan Poole arrived to the parade with a beach ball, and just sprayed a water gun as he got on the stage for the pre-parade speeches. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 20, 2022

Kylen Mills: JORDAN POOLE EXTENSION: Poole is asked about if he expects to be offered an extension by the Warriors, if he will “get a bag”. He says he hasn’t thought about it, deflects a follow up & says he doesn’t know about finances he only spent 2 years in school. #dubnation #goldblooded -via Twitter @KylenMills / June 19, 2022

Poole is rookie-extension-eligible, and both sides have until October 17 to negotiate a new contract. Otherwise he will become a restricted free agent next offseason. What that next contract projects to be is dependent on Poole and the Warriors reaching a compromise, which is common for a non-max player who is looking to secure financial security a year early. According to ProFitX, a Poole extension projects to start at $20.3 million in the first year and put him in the top-10 of salaries among all shooting guards in 2023-24. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022