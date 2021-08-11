Warriors concerned with how Ben Simmons would fit with Draymond Green

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of taking trade calls on 25-year old 3-time All-Star Ben Simmons and their asking price has been high, but there are going to be suitors for the young guard as the offseason moves forward.

The Golden State Warriors have been one team that has been on the Simmons radar, but they already rejected a trade offer from Philadelphia for the embattled star. The Sixers were asking for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and the two lottery picks they held in the 2021 NBA draft.

Now, it appears the reason why they rejected that offer has been revealed. Per “The Lowe Post” podcast, the Warriors are concerned with Simmons’ fit next to Draymond Green who does similar things (h/t NBC Sports’ Brian Witt):

“I think the Warriors internally are divided on the potential fit of Simmons with Draymond Green,” Lowe said Tuesday on the “Lowe Post” podcast. “Do you agree?” “I’ve been told they are,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded. “They are divided.”

It makes sense as to why Golden State would be divided on this issue. Green is an elite defender, like Simmons, he also prefers to pass rather than to take the open looks, and he is not a great 3-point shooter. The only real difference in their games is that Green will at least attempt shots from outside of the paint on a consistent basis.

Either way, it appears that the Sixers have their own plan in a way. They are remaining patient in the Simmons talks as they hope to land Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. That is one situation that the Sixers are keeping a close eye on as talks move forward. The idea of a Lillard-Joel Embiid duo is very tantalizing to the organization.

