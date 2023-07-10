Warriors get commitment from speedy Bishop Gorman RB

Jul. 10—The speed limit has increased for the football pipeline between Las Vegas and Manoa.

DeVon Rice, a speedy back from Bishop Gorman High, has accepted a 2024 scholarship from the University of Hawaii football team.

"Big pickup for Hawaii, " Bishop Gorman offensive coordinator Craig Canfield said. "He's an extremely quick playmaker. He can score from anywhere on the field. Great kid. He works really hard. He can play running back, he can play slot. His work ethic is what makes him special. And his quickness and speed."

Rice, a 3-star prospect, said he is 5 feet 9, 180 pounds, and capable of sprinting 40 yards in 4.46 seconds. Last year, Rice gained nearly 900 rushing yards while averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

Micah Alejado, the Gaels' quarterback who also is a 2024 UH commit, added a quick appraisal of Rice. "He's really fast and really athletic, " Alejado said. "He can move around the field great. He can make cuts. He's light on his feet at all times. He can make defenders miss."

Rice and Alejado are two of seven prospects to commit to UH's 2024 recruiting class. Cornerback Elijah Palmer, linebacker Jamih Otis and defensive lineman Aiden McComber are Bishop Gorman alumni who joined the Warriors last month as freshmen.

Rice said he also received offers from San Diego State, Texas A &M, Colorado, UNLV and BYU. His father Rodney Rice is a former BYU defensive back who was the New England Patriots' eighth-round pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. The elder Rice also played a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alejado, who committed to UH in April, said he occasionally dropped "little gems about (UH ) Coach Timmy (Chang ), and how much we really wanted (Rice ) and how he could make an impact on the program."

Rice said Alejado "nudged it in there when he could." But Rice said he decided, on his own, that UH was the best fit.

"It was the relationship I made with the coaches during the whole recruiting process, " Rice said. "They stood out and showed the most love and loyalty. ... I liked how I could see myself being there."

Rice, who was born and reared in Las Vegas, began playing football when he was 12. As part of the Game Changers Sports Academy, Rice was the quarterback of the Las Vegas Strong that won the 14U national championship. As a freshman, he was set to play cornerback for Bishop Gorman's junior-varsity team when he was summoned to fill an opening at running back with the varsity. This will be Rice's fourth varsity season.

"When you spread it out and get him in space, he'll make a lot of plays, " Canfield said.