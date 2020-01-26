Warriors coach Steve Kerr wishes 49ers well in Super Bowl 54 vs. Chiefs

Draymond Green might not be rooting for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but one other prominent member of the Warriors' roster will be.

Coach Steve Kerr delivered a message via social media on Friday, wishing the Niners well as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.

"Good luck to the 49ers as they get ready for the Super Bowl. Everybody's pulling for you guys."@SteveKerr has a special message for the @49ers 👏 pic.twitter.com/dKMQnXx7aC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 23, 2020

"I just wanna say good luck to the 49ers," Kerr said. "Everybody's pulling for you guys, let's go."

Draymond said after shootaround on Friday that he'll be rooting for the Chiefs, whose roster features his close friend, defensive end Frank Clark.

Both Kerr and Green happen to know a thing or two about winning championships, but only one of them will be happy with the result from Miami.

