Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts to hilarious Steph Curry impersonation

On Monday night, Steph Curry racked up 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Golden State Warriors completed the sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

On Tuesday morning, the Twitter account @maxisnicee posted a video. Before you keep reading, watch the entire 49 seconds:

On Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an incredible reaction on Twitter:

Oh yea, we run that play a lot. We call it 'fist side.' https://t.co/Qa22rlVxtB — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 21, 2019

One thing Curry is known for is his movement off the ball. When he drives and passes, he almost always relocates by sprinting to the corner or wing in search of a shot.

Here is a perfect example of why defending him is such a nightmare:

Steph Curry is indefatigable. This is just nuts pic.twitter.com/bTBDKE2MwG — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 21, 2019

Not surprisingly, Curry ran a game-high 3.37 miles in Game 4.

Fortunately, he gets to rest about nine days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

