Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives update on assistant Ron Adams' job status originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Last weekend, the Lakers received permission to speak with Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams about a potential role with the organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Has the 71-year-old told Golden State coach Steve Kerr that he will be back with the Dubs next season?

"Basically," Kerr told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on Wednesday. "We talked about the LA situation. I called him to tell him that they had asked permission and that we would grant it.

"And so I don't know if they've spoken with him yet, and I don't know what his final answer would be. I don't even know what they would be offering him.

"But my feeling is that Ron will want to come back, and we want him back. So we'll see how it all shakes out."

Adams joined Kerr's coaching staff in 2014 and is widely considered one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA.

"I will never ever deny anybody permission to speak with one of my assistants," Kerr explained to The Athletic. "I don't understand that philosophy. If somebody comes along with an offer that one of my assistants wants to take, then I'm gonna let him go.

"Why would I keep them from going after something that they believe in? And if they would rather be somewhere else, I'm not gonna stop them from going."

After beginning his coaching career at Fresno Pacific College, Adams has been in the NBA since 1992. He's worked for the Spurs, 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Thunder, Celtics and Warriors.

[RELATED: Willie Green leaving Warriors for job with Suns]

The Fresno Pacific graduate is lauded for his defensive mind.

Story continues

"Ron's a huge part of our staff, and we've grown very close," Kerr said. "Beyond basketball, I look forward to seeing Ron every day and just talking about life.

"I know he's very happy living in the Bay, so I hope that he's here for many years."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram