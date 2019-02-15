Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25K for verbally abusing NBA official originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steve Kerr's All-Star break vacation just got a little more expensive.

The Warriors coach was fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing and confronting a game official in Wednesday night's loss to the Trail Blazers, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

The fine should come as no surprise to Kerr, who was ejected after going on a tirade toward official Kenny Mauer after Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant foul late in the fourth quarter.

Coach Kerr LOST IT after Dray was given a flagrant foul 😡 pic.twitter.com/mIVJo55tRj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 14, 2019

"I was just shocked that that was called a flagrant foul," Kerr said following the game. "That was head-scratching, you know, to be called a flagrant foul. I mean, the guy is going to go in for a dunk. You have to make sure he doesn't dunk it. So, I told Kenny (Mauer) that I begged to differ.

"I was shocked that we were even looking at the replay," Kerr continued. "So, obviously, we'll get an explanation from the league. But I just thought it was just a good, hard foul. So, I guess I was wrong."

The league thus far has not announced whether or not flagrant foul determination will stand or be rescinded.

The incident was the turning point in the game, as the Blazers reeled off eight (yes, eight!) points in that possession to seize control and send the Warriors into the All-Star break with a loss -- and lighten Kerr's wallet.