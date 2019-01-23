Warriors coach Steve Kerr downplays argument with Jordan Bell (video)

So much went right for the Warriors in their blowout of the Lakers on Monday.

But there were a couple snags. Stephen Curry slipping and falling and air-balling. And Steve Kerr and Jordan Bell arguing on the bench.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Kerr, visibly upset, addressed the matter but kept his comment brief and vague. “It was a total misinterpretation of something I said,” he said, “and we cleared it up.” Kerr surely would like to think this is the end of it, as would Bell. And perhaps it is. But there have been questions about Bell’s commitment and habits dating back to at least the middle of his rookie season.

Coaches and players say a lot of things quickly during games. A comment being misinterpreted and causing an overreaction isn’t the end of the world.

But it usually doesn’t lead to an exchange that looks so heated. That Bell thought Kerr said something so off-putting toward him – whether Kerr actually did or didn’t – is telling.

After a promising rookie season, Bell has declined this year. He’s not even a permanent member of the rotation. With DeMarcus Cousins returning, Bell could be even further deemphasized.

Bell has potential as a versatile defender who finishes above the rim and moves the ball well. Golden State could particularly maximize his skill set.

First, Bell – who’ll be a free agent this summer – must show he’s on the same page as his coach.