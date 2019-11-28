Warriors coach Steve Kerr cuts hand breaking whiteboard, bleeds on replacement

Breaking whiteboards has become Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s signature move.

It maybe backfired on him last night.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Kerr broke the clipboard, then drew up a play without any medical attention, leading blood to gush over his replacement clipboard, amusing his players.

“He was animated but he kept going, blood on the clipboard,” Warriors forward Omari Spellman said. “I was completely confused. He’s actively writing on the clipboard.”