Warriors coach Steve Kerr cuts hand breaking whiteboard, bleeds on replacement
Breaking whiteboards has become Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s signature move.
It maybe backfired on him last night.
Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Kerr broke the clipboard, then drew up a play without any medical attention, leading blood to gush over his replacement clipboard, amusing his players.
“He was animated but he kept going, blood on the clipboard,” Warriors forward Omari Spellman said. “I was completely confused. He’s actively writing on the clipboard.”
In addition to the bandage, Kerr had a blood streak along the side of his pant leg during his postgame availability.
Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Steve Kerr broke a clipboard during tonight’s win. He joked postgame he’s allotted two of these a year. A clipboard shard cut his hand, but he’s okay. “No stitches” he said. pic.twitter.com/IJGPSz0PnM
— Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 28, 2019
So, the cut obviously isn’t ideal.
But Golden State beat the Bulls, 104-90. So, maybe Kerr successfully motivated his team?