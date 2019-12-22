We knew it was going to be tough for Chase Center to consistently recreate the same kind of raucous environment that persisted throughout the ups and downs the Warriors experienced while housed at Oracle Arena. However, regardless of how you feel about the move, you have to admit, Golden State's new home hasn't exactly had a fair shot to prove itself in that way.

Yes, fans packed Oracle through many lean years and still created one of the most significant home-court advantages in the NBA. But given the tremendous highs the franchise experienced immediately prior to the current extreme lows, the fact that the roof hasn't regularly been blowing off of Chase in its inaugural season is a lot more explainable.

That said, the Warriors gave their fans plenty of reasons to cheer Friday night on their way to a 106-102 win over the visiting Pelicans, and those fans rewarded their team with Oracle-esque support down the backstretch.

Hours after the win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made sure to express his appreciation for their unrelenting loyalty in the midst of trying times.

It's been a tough season but our fans are there for us every night. Best fans in the NBA! https://t.co/qEmo2SOxR0 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) December 21, 2019

Friday's win improved Golden State's record to 6-24. There has been far more failure than success, considerably more disappointment than joy.

But better days are ahead.

And when they arrive, earplugs might be necessary again.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls Chase Center 'best fans in the NBA' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area