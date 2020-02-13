Warriors coach says team 'having more fun' with Andrew Wiggins in mix

One week ago, the Warriors traded D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State is 0-3 with Wiggins in uniform, but one Warriors coach provided a very interesting comment to Anthony Slater of The Athletic after the Dubs' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night:

"We're having more fun," one coach said. "The puzzle now fits."

You definitely can insert some eyeball emojis right here.

Was this a direct shot at Russell? No. We can't make that assumption.

Is this anonymous coach implying something? It's fair to believe that, and you can draw your own conclusion.

Wiggins is averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game thus far while shooting nearly 58 percent from the field and over 53 percent from deep.

It certainly seems like there is more optimism about the franchise's future today compared to before the trade deadline.

Oh, and in case you missed this random piece of information:

These two human beings have the same birthday:

-Andrew Wiggins = Feb. 23, 1995

-D'Angelo Russell = Feb. 23, 1996



— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 9, 2020

Quite the coincidence.

