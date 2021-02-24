What Warriors coach Ron Adams really likes about Kelly Oubre's defense

What Warriors coach Adams really likes about Oubre's defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kelly Oubre racked up three more blocks Tuesday night in the Warriors' win over the New York Knicks.

As The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted: "Oubre has 27 blocks and 38 steals through 32 games. Only five other defenders in the league have that many of both."

"Defensively, he's a very aggressive player," Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams said Tuesday morning on KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "I like him because he's one of those guys that gets mad when he gets scored upon. That's what you really want in a defensive player.

"His versatility is amazing. He'll guard anyone from a point guard to a four-man. His aggressiveness on the ball is outstanding. He's learning other parts of the defensive regimen that you need to have. He's becoming a better helpside defender -- becoming more aware.

"I'm really pleased with his growth, and the guys really appreciate him -- kind of appreciate the struggle he went through, too."

Oubre struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor over Golden State's first 19 games, but has been dynamite the last 13 games.

The 25-year-old over that stretch is averaging 20.1 points on 48.8 percent shooting overall and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Over the final two minutes against the Knicks, he got two dunks and drilled two clutch free throws as well.

"I give Steve [Kerr] a lot of credit in Kelly's development," Adams explained. "Our way of playing isn't how he has played in the past. His growth in that regard has been really outstanding. He's fitting in well, he understands what we're doing, he's moving the ball better.

"It's great to see ... he just fits into the rhythm of things."

And he also provides some laughs in the process.

“When I was s--tty, I was just getting better each and every day,” Oubre told the media. “In the gym, working out, working on my craft, adding tools to my bag. In due time, those tools will be able to blossom and show.

"I can't go a day without getting better and trying to paint for the bigger picture."