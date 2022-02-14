Warriors at Clippers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

On day after Hollywood hosted the sports world for Super Bowl 56, the Golden State Warriors will travel south to meet the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After a two-game slide, the Warriors got back on track with a narrow victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fueled by an explosive 33-point performance from Klay Thompson.

Missing both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to injury, the Clippers have fallen to a 28-30 record on the season. However, Ty Lue’s squad is coming off a two-point road win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will have to keep the trio of Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. in check after each player tallied 20 or more points against the Mavs.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s Warriors vs. Clippers game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Feb. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV / NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Clippers injury report

Clippers:

Paul George – Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear – Out

Luke Kennard – Left Ankle; Soreness – Questionable

Kawhi Leonard – ACL – Injury Recovery – Out

Norman Powell – Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone – Out

Warriors:

Draymond Green – Disc Injury Recovery – Out

Andre Iguodala – Low Back Tightness – Out

James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Recovery – Out

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Clippers

F Nic Batum

F Marcus Morris Sr.

C Ivica Zubac

G Reggie Jackson

G Terance Mann

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Jonathan Kuminga

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

