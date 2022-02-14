Warriors at Clippers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday
On day after Hollywood hosted the sports world for Super Bowl 56, the Golden State Warriors will travel south to meet the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
After a two-game slide, the Warriors got back on track with a narrow victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fueled by an explosive 33-point performance from Klay Thompson.
Missing both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard due to injury, the Clippers have fallen to a 28-30 record on the season. However, Ty Lue’s squad is coming off a two-point road win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will have to keep the trio of Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. in check after each player tallied 20 or more points against the Mavs.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Monday’s Warriors vs. Clippers game.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Monday, Feb. 14
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
TV Channel: NBA TV / NBC Sports Bay Area
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Warriors at Clippers injury report
Clippers:
Paul George – Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear – Out
Luke Kennard – Left Ankle; Soreness – Questionable
Kawhi Leonard – ACL – Injury Recovery – Out
Norman Powell – Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone – Out
Warriors:
Draymond Green – Disc Injury Recovery – Out
Andre Iguodala – Low Back Tightness – Out
James Wiseman – Right Knee Injury Recovery – Out
Probable starting lineups
Los Angeles Clippers
F Nic Batum
F Marcus Morris Sr.
G Reggie Jackson
G Terance Mann
Golden State Warriors
G Klay Thompson
G Steph Curry
