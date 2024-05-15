Warriors clip Winterhawks in OT, lead final series 3-0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Brayden Schuurman’s goal at 2:20 of overtime lifted the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 win over the visiting Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League Championship Final.

With the victory, the Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and only need one more win to secure a berth in the 2024 Memorial Cup.

Denton Mateychuk, with two goals, and Lucas Brenton with a single, also scored for the Warriors.

Tyson Yaremko, Nate Danielson and Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks, who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The Warriors outshot the Winterhawks 36-33 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Winterhawks were 0-for-2.

The Warriors won the first two games of the series in Portland, Oregon, by scores of 3-2 and 5-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.