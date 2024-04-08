Warriors clinch top-10 seed in West, securing a spot in play-in tournament

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden State Warriors are moving on to the postseason after clinching at least the 10-seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

The Warriors earned a spot in the four-team play-in tournament when the Houston Rockets lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Warriors then went out later that evening to beat the Utah Jazz 118-110 for their 7th win in their last 8 games, making them one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Klay Thompson proved to be a key asset, leading the Warriors with 32 points, including six 3-pointers.

After the game, Thompson said that he felt like he was playing with a good rhythm, able to adjust to different line-ups. "I'm gonna be myself, and I'm gonna do everything I can to help this team win games," he said, adding, "At this point in my career, I'm just grateful to be healthy and playing a lot of minutes in the NBA."

Coach Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for the veteran shooter's performance. "He was amazing," Kerr said. "Klay’s shot-making really helped us get that lead."

Kerr gave Stephen Curry a break. The point guard, who has played in 71 games this season, was held out for rest, as Chris Paul started in Curry’s place.

Jonathan Kuminga also had a notable game with 21 points and 10 rebounds, coming off the bench after missing six games with knee tendonitis.

The Dubs play next on Tuesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Golden State is now just 1.5 games behind the Lakers for the No. 9 spot.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors still have a chance to move up in the standings and gain home court advantage in a potential play-in matchup.



