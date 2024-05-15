Warriors cited as Kevin Durant’s ‘only hope’ for another championship

Kevin Durant could potentially be on the move this summer. The Phoenix Suns have no cap space, limited tradeable assets and no available draft picks. According to Mark Willard, who was speaking on the latest episode of “Willard & Dibs,” Durant’s best hope of winning another championship is by rejoining the Golden State Warriors.

Durant won two championships during his time in the Bay Area. Since leaving the Warriors, his career has taken him to the Brooklyn Nets and Suns, but neither team has given him the opportunity to continue building his championship resume.

“You have almost no time left. With the young talent in the NBA, everyone will doubt adding KD will be enough anyway,” Willard said. “I can look at [the Warriors and KD] and do the Princess Leia. You’re each other’s only hope.”

Durant, 35, played in 75 games for the Suns this season. He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range. The Warriors would undoubtedly need to give up some of their younger talent and some draft picks to bring the superstar bay to the Bay Area.

Nevertheless, Durant would be the type of addition ensuring Golden State was back in contention next season. He is still one of the best players in the NBA. Whether both sides would be willing to make a reunion happen is still open for debate.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire