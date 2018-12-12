Warriors' Christmas jerseys have been unveiled, and they're amazing originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After continuous success, the Warriors deserved to be represented in a special way.

The team will sport "Earned Edition 'Town Gold' " uniforms that will debut on Christmas Day. And check them out:

W's to debut new threads on Xmas pic.twitter.com/Jb4vxDUXea — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 12, 2018

The Earned Edition uniforms will be sported by the 16 playoff teams from the 2017-18 season and highlight the team's heritage and current success streak.

The Golden State uniform wanted to show off the classic Warrior gold base, and they couldn't be more perfect.

The team announced the following dates in which the team will sport these golden gems:



You love them, don't you?



That's good because you can purchase them at the Warriors Team Store beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

And then you'll be super cool and make videos like this:

Town Gold



Introducing the Nike NBA Earned Edition Jersey pic.twitter.com/kyw2I5PmVL



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018



