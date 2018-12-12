Warriors' Christmas jerseys have been unveiled, and they're amazing
After continuous success, the Warriors deserved to be represented in a special way.
The team will sport "Earned Edition 'Town Gold' " uniforms that will debut on Christmas Day. And check them out:
The Earned Edition uniforms will be sported by the 16 playoff teams from the 2017-18 season and highlight the team's heritage and current success streak.
The Golden State uniform wanted to show off the classic Warrior gold base, and they couldn't be more perfect.
The team announced the following dates in which the team will sport these golden gems:
December 25, 2018 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
December 29, 2018 at Portland Trail Blazers
December 31, 2018 at Phoenix Suns
January 8, 2019 vs. New York Knicks
February 13, 2019 at Portland Trail Blazers
March 8, 2019 vs. Denver Nuggets
March 24, 2019 vs. Detroit Pistons
April 7, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
You love them, don't you?
That's good because you can purchase them at the Warriors Team Store beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
And then you'll be super cool and make videos like this:
