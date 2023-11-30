Warriors provide Chris Paul, Gary Payton II injury updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors will be without two important pieces when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Chase Center.

Gary Payton II (calf) and Chris Paul (leg) are both listed as out for Thursday's game, but the Warriors provided an update on their respective injuries.

Paul will be re-evaluated Monday and Payton II will be re-evaluated in one week, the Warriors confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Good news on both fronts, especially if Payton's strained right calf is a short-term issue and not long term — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 30, 2023

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charnia reported, citing sources, that Payton II sustained a torn right calf in Tuesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center and will be sidelined "indefinitely."

Payton II was seen grabbing the back of his right leg during the final minute of the third quarter and went to the locker room before being ruled out of the contest.

Paul also exited Tuesday's game early with lower left leg soreness early in the third quarter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the veteran point guard will be day to day.

The injury bug has reached the Warriors as of late it seems, but the update provides a glimpse of hope to Warriors fans.

