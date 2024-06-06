Warriors’ Chris Paul could suit up for the Lakers next season

Chris Paul has a non-guaranteed year worth $30 million remaining on his current contract. The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to trade or waive the veteran ball-handler this summer as the franchise looks to duck under the luxury tax line. As such, Paul could be entertaining offers from other teams around the NBA in the coming months.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a viable destination for Paul. Paul would likely come off the bench for the Purple and Gold, providing playmaking, scoring and defensive upside to the second unit.

“Paul shouldn’t be considered a starter anymore, but he’d still be an effective backup point guard who can play 20-to-25 minutes a night off a contender’s bench after averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and shooting 37.1 percent from three last season,” Swartz wrote. “Going back to Los Angeles is the obvious choice. With no cap space to offer, Paul will sign a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Lakers.”

Landing with the Lakers would be ideal for Paul. He could continue chasing a championship ring while being closer to his family. He could also share the court with some of the greatest talents of his generation. And, his role would be defined by whoever takes over the vacant head coaching role, meaning he would have the opportunity to earn significant playing time.

Paul was a solid addition for Golden State last season. Unfortunately for both the franchise and the player, his contract is too expensive for a team that is looking to re-tool and stay out of the tax. Moving to the Lakers could be his best shot of remaining on a contending roster. The move would make sense for everyone involved.

