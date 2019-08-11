Warriors’ new Chase Center home has giant outdoor video board installed

There are big video boards, and then there is what Chase Center just installed.

The future home of the Warriors now possesses a big outdoor video board.

Well, perhaps "big" is an understatement:

Say 👋 to the outdoor video board! pic.twitter.com/JEM8nhAgIa — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 10, 2019

It's massive, and it appears Oracle Arena is nothing but a memory.

The former home of the Dubs recently had the "ORACLE" letters removed from the building that once hosted many memories for the team. It'll still host events and concerts of sorts, but there hasn't been any updated information on what it will be called.

As for Chase Center, it reportedly will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers for the Warriors' first regular-season game in their new digs on Oct. 24.

And it's nice to know that if you won't be inside to watch the game itself, there's a massive screen to watch -- well, anything on.

