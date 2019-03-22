Warriors' Chase Center debut brings LeBron James, Lakers to San Francisco originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors will open Chase Center against one of their biggest rivals.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be the Warriors' first preseason opponent at the San Francisco arena on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m., the Warriors announced Friday.

Golden State will get a good look at a well-rested (and potentially revamped) Lakers squad. Barring a miraculous playoff push, LeBron James won't be coming off of a postseason run for the first time since he entered his third NBA season.

Of course, the Warriors are plenty familiar with him regardless. They battled in the NBA Finals each of the previous four seasons, with Golden State winning three titles.

The Lakers also figure to be involved in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes over the summer, but whether or not he -- or James -- makes the trip to San Francisco remains to be seen. In the Lakers' lone preseason trip to the Bay Area last Fall, James did not suit up.

The Warriors could look just a bit different, too. Klay Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent and Kevin Durant can opt to do the same, and their decisions loom over the offseason. If they do return, you probably shouldn't expect them to play that much anyway.

Still, the Warriors' preseason debut at Chase Center has the potential for star power. Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will officially open the building on Sept. 6.