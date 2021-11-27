Warriors 'challenged' to defend home-court advantage at Chase Center

Kerr challenged Warriors to defend home-court advantage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took two seasons, but the Warriors finally have a home-court advantage at Chase Center.

Having left their rowdy home at Oracle Arena in Oakland for a sparkly, new building across the Bay, it took some time for the Warriors to settle into their new home. With Golden State (17-2) atop the basketball world with no sign of slowing down, the fans have flocked to Chase Center and the energy has been reminiscent of the days at "Roaracle."

Following the Warriors' 118-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco on Wednesday night -- their 11th win in 12 games at home -- center Kevon Looney explained why it's so crucial for the Warriors to defend their home-court advantage.

“It’s very important," Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald ad Kelenna Azubuike. "Last year we didn’t have a home crowd because of COVID. This year, Steve [Kerr] challenged us to get back to defending our home court. My first few years here that’s something we took pride in, we never lost at home. This year, that was one of our challenges. We’ve been doing good so far, we’re going to keep it going. Chase has been rocking out this whole year, and we want to keep the momentum.”

Chase Center opened prior to the Warriors' 2019-2020 season. With Klay Thompson rehabbing from a torn ACL that year, and Steph Curry playing in just five games, fans at the Warriors' new arena didn't have much to be excited about.

Fast forward one year, and the COVID-19 pandemic limited Warriors fans to just eight games at Chase Center during the 2020-21 NBA season.

With the arena now open at full capacity, and the Warriors' success so far this season, Chase Center has come alive, and Golden State now has a home-court advantage to defend.