Warriors center Damian Jones plans to go in 'attack mode' next season

SACRAMENTO - Warriors center Damian Jones was walking to the Subway adjacent to Golden State's downtown hotel when an alert came on his phone with a message: The team had agreed to a deal with big man Willie Cauley-Stein, prompting a firm reaction.

"Just go into attack mode," Jones said after Tuesday's 100-90 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic. "I have to attack the whole season."

For nearly three years, the Warriors have both marveled at Jones' physical attributes while waiting through injuries and development, hoping he will reach the promise long expected from the 7-foot, 260-pounder. With Cauley-Stein's deal indicating the Warriors have a new starting center, Jones wants to prove his way back into Golden State's plans.

"Just have a dominant season," Jones said. "Come out strong and play to my best ability. It's a contract year."

Since he was drafted 30th overall in 2016, Jones has been one of the Warriors' biggest conundrums.

While his physical attributes marvel, injuries and slow development have undermined a promising young career. Twelve days before he was drafted, Jones tore his right pectoral muscle following a bench-press workout with the Orlando Magic. With his rookie season all but lost, he toiled in the G-League in his second year, averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After winning the Warriors' starting role in training camp 10 months ago, Jones again tore his pectoral in an early season loss to the Detroit Pistons. Another rigorous rehab followed, helping Jones return for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Trail Blazers, even starting Game 3 days later.

However, despite returning earlier than expected, Jones struggled against playoff competition. He averaged just 0.8 points and two minutes in five games, prompting another appearance with the Warriors' summer league team at his request.

Jones' latest attempt at redemption comes as the Warriors try to find a new identity. On Sunday, Kevin Durant decided to leave for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency, triggering a sign-and-trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Bay Area with a max deal, dramatically changing the roster. Two days later, Cauley-Stein, who averaged 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, agreed to terms with the Warriors on a minimum deal.

With Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney -- who agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract Monday -- in the fold, Jones finds himself in familiar position entering next season.

"You just got to go out there and compete," Jones said. "The only way you'd be frustrated if you know you're not going to perform. I got confidence in myself. I'm here. You have to go out there and compete."