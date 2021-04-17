Warriors at Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Both the Warriors and Celtics enter Saturday’s nationally televised showcase game in great form. Golden State (28-28) has won four consecutive games, and Curry has eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of the Warriors’ last seven games. Jaylen Brown went for 40 points in a win over the Lakers on Thursday, as Celtics (30-26) extended their current winning streak to five games.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

READ: 2021 NBA Mock Draft consensus 3.0: The complete first round after the NCAA Tournament

Injury Report:

Golden State: Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness) is questionable. Eric Paschall (hip), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (meniscus tear) are out.

Boston: Evan Fournier (health and safety protocol) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Kent Bazemore

G Steph Curry

Boston Celtics