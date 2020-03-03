Warriors came close to giving Jonathon Simmons training camp contract

The Santa Cruz Warriors acquired NBA veteran Jonathon Simmons last week.

Did Golden State think about signing him instead?

"We actually had conversations with him months back. He was in one of our free agent workouts in the offseason leading up to the preseason, and came very close to offering him a training camp contract," Kent Lacob, Director of Team Development, revealed on "Warriors Outsiders" last Saturday night. "For several reasons, it didn't end up happening. We ended up bringing in Marquese Chriss and that worked out pretty well.

"But Jonathon has been on our radar. We've actually talked to him over the course of the season. Now, he decided it was the right time for him to come and give it a go. And it was a good time for us to bring him in. With Juan going up to Golden State, it created a vacancy at that spot.

"Obviously, his goal is to get back to the NBA but he's also committed to help us win while he's here."

On Friday night, the 30-year-old registered 24 points (10-for-21 overall, 0-for-1 3s), seven rebounds, two assists (three turnovers) and two steals in nearly 29 minutes.

On Saturday night, he racked up 23 points (8-for-15 overall, 2-for-5 3s), four rebounds, one assist (three turnovers) and one memorable block.

Will Simmons be back in the NBA soon?

"I think he certainly has a good opportunity to do so and this is a really good platform," Lacob said. "The reason we brought him in is because we have some interest in him.

"As a wing who is athletic and knows how to play and clearly has experience at the professional level. He has shown that he can do it. We wanted to see him in our system, we wanted to see if it would be a good fit."

Don't be surprised if he ends up signing a 10-day contract with Golden State before the season ends.

