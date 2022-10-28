Warriors can build off win over Heat before bonding on road trip

Dubs can build off win over Heat before bonding on the road originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' first road trip was short lived and an eye sore on the scoreboard. They left for Phoenix on Monday around 3 p.m., went through shootaround the next day at 11 a.m., were blown out by the Suns hours later and then flew back home to San Francisco later that night.

Friday will be the start of a first for the Warriors. Starting with their flight to Charlotte, they'll be on the road for more than a week. In that span, they'll play five games and also go through Detroit, Miami, Orlando and New Orleans in their first long road trip of the season.

For rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr., road trips always meant a nightmare. Whether it be on a bus or a plane, Baldwin knew he had to do the last thing a teenager wants.

"Road trips have always meant homework for me," Baldwin Jr. said to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday night before the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat at Chase Center. "In high school, it was going to AAU tournaments on the weekend and making sure you did your homework. And then in college it was going from class to games on the road and having homework in between."

The start of the road trip won't be new to Baldwin. The Hornets, who had two picks in the top 15 of last June's 2022 NBA Draft, were the first team he worked out for. And he still remembers being crammed on a bus as a freshman last year at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on their way to play Detroit Mercy. The lifestyle, though?

Now that's different.

He plans to play some cards, and says he'll have plenty to do. Baldwin might even be able to lay out his 6-foot-9 frame for some sleep.

"First road trip of the year for the young guys," Draymond Green said. "Number one, it's just life on the road in the NBA. Which is totally different than being at home. So I look forward to them having that experience.

"And also just getting settled in. You're figuring out how things go. It's cool, cool to experience. We got a pretty good road trip ahead of us, and it should be a good road trip for us."

Before the Warriors hit the road, they faced a big test at home just two days after that 31-point loss in the desert. It came with some extra importance as well.

Steve Kerr's first coach in the NBA, Cotton Fitzsimmons, called playing before going on a road trip the "getaway game." Coming away with a win could be a big boost, bringing momentum to unfriendly territory. Plus, even though the loss dropped the Heat to 2-4 on the season, the Warriors know Miami is much better than its record.

The Heat were a shot away from facing Golden State last season in the NBA Finals in place of the Boston Celtics.

Green agreed with Kerr's sentiments on how the win can help a team's confidence. But his answer came with a little more swagger.

"We call them the getaway games," Green said. "You always want to get that getaway game before going on load road trips, just so you're walking into somebody else's arena feeling good about yourself with something to build on.

"I think tonight was something to build on. Definitely it was something we can build on."

Coaches, players and the Warriors' front office all felt their preseason trip to Japan was great for camaraderie. Soon after, turmoil hit the team. Heading on the road and being together could be exactly what they need right now.

As someone who has seen it from both sides, player and coach, Kerr is excited for what can come from the trip.

"I look forward to these five games and the bonding that will happen, and the young guys getting some opportunities," he said. "All good stuff."

The schedule also will force Kerr's hand at digging deeper into the Warriors' roster. Baldwin acknowledged this trip should give him a chance to make his debut. The Warriors face two back-to-backs and a handful of flights.

How the Warriors will handle back-to-backs with Klay Thompson still hasn't been disclosed publicly. They will be cautious, though. The same goes with other veterans like Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and maybe even JaMychal Green and Kevon Looney or Andrew Wiggins.

Don't be surprised if more than one big name gets some needed rest. This is the time to do it, and the Warriors aren't going to overstress their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th games of the regular season.

"Yeah, there's an excellent chance given the age of some of our guys, and the wear and tear of playing hundreds of playoff games over the last decade," Kerr said when asked about veterans possibly sitting on the road. "Yeah, we're going to be looking at that for sure.

"We always have to have the big picture in mind and pace our guys through the regular season to make sure they're healthy and in good shape going into the playoffs. It's all part of it."

That means some big opportunities could be in store for a handful of players. While Baldwin certainly could see the court for the first time as a pro, fellow rookie Ryan Rollins very well might get minutes in front of his family when the Warriors play the Pistons.

James Wiseman was the first Warrior off the bench Tuesday night and gave them 10 points and six rebounds over 14 minutes. Moses Moody continues to be trusted with players old and new, and his role keeps increasing. Two-way player Ty Jerome entered in the first quarter and will be expected to control the offense at times with Donte DiVincenzo out for the road trip with a strained left hamstring.

Will the next handful of games be an eye-opener for Jonathan Kuminga? The 20-year-old received a DNP (Did Not Play) against the Heat and was the last Warrior to come off the bench in the previous two games. He was the only player who was stuck to the bench the entire first half in Arizona. Kerr and Curry want Kuminga to be pissed about his lack of playing time, and Kuminga can have a big opening to meet the moment.

Home is where the heart is, but the road is where teams are built.

