Warriors, Buffanblu play for state water polo title again

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Kamehameha's Leinaala Wong swims with the ball on April 25, 2023.

The Kamehameha and Punahou girls water polo teams will play for the state title for the eighth consecutive time.

Kamehameha defeated 'Iolani 12-6, and No. 1 seed Punahou beat Kaiser 15-1 in Friday's semifinals of the Kyo-ya Hotels/HHSAA Girls Championships at Kamehameha.

The Warriors and Buffanblu will play today at 7:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

Kamehameha claimed last year's state championship, ending Punahou's run of 13 consecutive titles. There were no state tournaments held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Leinaala Wong and Kaileilani Harvey each scored three goals for the Warriors against the Raiders. The Warriors' Ava Gurney added two, and Makana Fake, Wailele Kapali, Laikukamahina Wong and Ava Carlson each had one.

'Iolani's Kyra Lurito scored two goals, and Camden Schopler, Kaya Pestana, Alexi Sueoka and Mayasol Camp each added one.

The Buffanblu got seven goals from Synnove Robinson and three more from Reese Stallsmith against the Cougars. Bella Nicolai, Caylie Saiki, Maria Welson, Ava Aguilera and Keilani Stewart each added a goal for Punahou.

Larissa Goloveyko scored for Kaiser.

Fifth-place semifinals

Roosevelt 14, Baldwin 3

Jayzlyn Tomisa scored four goals and Jochel Oba added three as the Rough Riders beat the Bears.

Roosevelt's Jaeci Oba and Malia Lauret each scored twice, and Alisa Lee, Kimberly Cassens and Joyce Wong each scored one goal.

Mariah Kuehu scored two goals and Jade Brown had one for Baldwin.

Kahuku 12, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1

Maya Maki finished with five goals and Tuua Cravens had three in the Red Raiders' triumph over the Warriors.

Lilyana Newton scored two goals, and Tiana Campana and Kimora Wong each added one for Kahuku.

Uakea Moleni scored for Kamehameha-Hawaii.