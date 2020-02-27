Warriors brought in Klay Thompson's friend 'off the street' to scrimmage

Warriors superstar Steph Curry scrimmaged Wednesday for the second time as he continues to inch closer to returning to game action after breaking his left hand back on Oct. 30.

Golden State doesn't have many healthy bodies right now, so the team had to get creative to field 5-on-5 action.

"It was a ragtag group," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "Theo Robertson was probably the highlight for me. He looked good. One of Klay's buddies came in off the street basically.

"Dragan (Bender) played, Juan (Toscano-Anderson) played -- so that was good.

"It wasn't the highest level pickup ball I've ever seen."

Robertson -- a Warriors player development coach who works closely with Eric Paschall -- played at Cal from 2005 to 2010. Over his junior and senior seasons combined, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting better than 49 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep.

The Bears won the regular-season conference championship his last year in Berkeley, and he was named the team's MVP.

As for "one of Klay's buddies" -- his name is Seth Tarver, and he is very close friends with Klay's brother, Mychel.

Tarver -- who serves as a Director for the Thompson Family Foundation -- played at Oregon State from 2006 to 2010, and he was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Golden State player development coach Luke Loucks -- who played his college ball at Florida State -- also suited up for the scrimmage.

As a senior in 2012, he started all 35 games for a Seminoles squad that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

