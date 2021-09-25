Warriors bringing in Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway to training camp

Golden State’s training camp is going to be interesting.

The Warriors have an open 15th roster spot and are looking at two guards/wings to fill that spot (and potentially eat up some minutes until Klay Thompson returns). Steve Kerr has said the team plans a little training camp competition for the slot, if the Warriors choose to fill it. They are bringing Gary Payton II and Mychal Mulder to camp to compete for that spot, but those two are not alone, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Avery Bradley and Langston Galloway are getting shots.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Bradley worked out with the Warriors this week and impressed them enough to get invited to training camp. Bradley brings strong on-ball defense, but his offense slipped last season in Houston (less so in Miami earlier in the season), scoring 5.7 points a game in limited minutes and shooting 29% from 3.

Galloway might be the best of this group, having played 40 games for the Suns last season (but he was not part of the playoff rotation), averaging 4.8 points a game but shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc and looking like a rotation player. Mychal Mulder filled this end-of-the-bench role for the Warriors last season and will be in training camp. Gary Payton II played for the Warriors in Summer League and has a contract guarantee that lands during training camp, but he didn’t play well enough in Las Vegas for the Warriors to give him the job.

One player who will not be part of Warriors camp is point guard Isaiah Thomas.

After a strong week of workouts with the Warriors, I'm told Isaiah Thomas left town without a deal commitment and the belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere, as the Warriors prioritize wing and frontcourt depth. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 24, 2021

