Golden State hired former Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa as an assistant coach, but that wasn’t the only former Warrior brought back.

Shaun Livingston is coming back to the Bay Area to become part of the Warriors’ front office, he told Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic.

Livingston — whose title is director, players affairs and engagement — will be the highest-ranking Black person in the Warriors’ front office since Mitch Richmond in 2008… [Current GM Bob] Myers acknowledged the lack of diversity on his basketball operations staff… in basketball ops, before Livingston’s hire, seven of the top eight ranking members were white men.

The Warriors have a front office style where everyone talks and contributes, and studies have shown the more diverse the voices the better the decisions being made. Livingston can be a key first step in diversifying the Golden State front office.

Livingston, as a smart decision-maker on the court, seems perfect for a front-office job. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA, entering as a high draft pick and franchise cornerstone, then had to go through intensive rehab to get back on the court after a gruesome knee injury, and by the end of his playing days was the steady veteran off the bench who help the Warriors to three titles. All that experience makes the Warriors better in the front office.

Combined with the Barbosa move, the Warriors are making some smart decisions this offseason.

Warriors bring veteran Shaun Livingston into front office originally appeared on NBCSports.com