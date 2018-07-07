Warriors brief: Roster nearly set with additions of Cousins, Jerebko

With the news of DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors and Jonas Jerebko planning to sign with the team once he clears waivers on Monday, here are some thoughts on the refurbished roster:

Assuming good health, Cousins' biggest impact on the Warriors will come in the second unit

Yes, his addition to the starting lineup will create an offensive firepower the league has never seen. What was once a position of general mediocrity and fill-in level talent, now has been replaced with one of the more uniquely offensively talented big men in NBA history. That skill set will benefit the Warriors most, however, in the beginning of the second and fourth quarters most likely. You have to be really nit picky to find a weakness with this Warriors team, but over the last couple seasons the team has struggled to create consistent offense with Durant and Curry off the floor, and Klay and Draymond as the two All-Stars in the lineup. Enter Cousins, and that all changes. Cousins will be able to fully unleash, not having to concede shots to the top scorers, which in turn will create more space for Klay to operate. Let's not forget Cousins is also one of the best passing big men in the league, which will benefit the team even more when shooters are surrounding him.

Speaking of shooters surrounding Cousins, it is being reported that the Warriors have agreed to terms with recently waived forward Jonas Jerebko

Warriors fans will see a lot of similarities between Jerebko and recently departed Omri Casspi. Both are active, tall, stretch 3/4's that shoot from deep at a good clip and also are not afraid to cut and attack the hoop. Unlike Casspi, Jerebko is used to the type of bench role that he will most likely have with the Warriors, and probably not shy away from launching from distance in his minutes. With Nick Young unsigned, the Warriors currently have a three-point void on the bench. Jerebko may fill that role for potentially 8-10 minutes a game.